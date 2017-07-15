Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Pitches scoreless seventh inning
Barrett tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves, notching one strikeout.
A key setup man for the Diamondbacks in 2016, Barrett will have to work his way back up the bullpen ranks after a shoulder injury suffered in spring training sidelined him until early May. Once he was deemed healthy, Barrett ended up spending nearly two months with Triple-A Reno before he received the call back to the big leagues in early July. He's looked solid during his three appearances to date, but still looks to be ticketed for middle-relief work for the foreseeable future.
