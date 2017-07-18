Buchanan, who signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on July 6, has a 3.72 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 9.2 innings in two starts with Triple-A Reno.

Buchanan is pitching with his fourth different team and third different organization of the season, following previous stints with the Cubs and Reds. It appears the well-traveled right-hander will function as starting depth at Triple-A unless injuries thin the ranks at the big-league level, but even in that scenario, Buchanan likely wouldn't be first in line for a promotion. As a non-40-man-roster player, Buchanan would probably find himself behind at least Randall Delgado and Braden Shipley in the pecking order.

