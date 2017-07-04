Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Day off Tuesday

Lamb is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

It's a rare day off for Lamb, who will take a seat for just the second time over the last 40 games. Ketel Marte is starting at the hot corner in his stead.

