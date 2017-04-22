Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two runs Friday
Lamb went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers.
The matchup with Dodgers southpaw Alex Wood wasn't a favorable one for the lefty-hitting Lamb, but he hung tough during a critical fifth-inning at-bat and singled home what at the time was the go-ahead run. Despite his success Friday, Lamb still remains a liability against left-handed pitching, but his utter destruction of right-handers has allowed him to maintain a .297 average and .378 on-base percentage so far this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Perfect at plate in Wednesday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Launches go-ahead home run Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Parks one in loss to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Slugs fourth homer of spring Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...