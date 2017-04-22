Lamb went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers.

The matchup with Dodgers southpaw Alex Wood wasn't a favorable one for the lefty-hitting Lamb, but he hung tough during a critical fifth-inning at-bat and singled home what at the time was the go-ahead run. Despite his success Friday, Lamb still remains a liability against left-handed pitching, but his utter destruction of right-handers has allowed him to maintain a .297 average and .378 on-base percentage so far this season.