Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Drives in two Tuesday

Lamb went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.

Lamb's two-run triple in the fifth inning helped end a six-game RBI drought, his longest of the season. Mirroring a trend from last season, Lamb has followed up a stellar first three months of the campaign with a poor July. He's batting 7-for-39 (.179 average) on the month, though four of his hits have gone extra bases. The 26-year-old isn't in any danger of seeing his starting opportunities diminish, but he could be at risk of moving down from the No. 4 to No. 5 spot in the order against right-handers following the Diamondbacks' acquisition Tuesday of slugger J.D. Martinez, who is projected to serve in an everyday role in the corner outfield.