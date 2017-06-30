Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers, drives in two
Lamb went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's loss to St. Louis.
Lamb continues to provide excellent numbers with four homers, 19 RBI and 15 runs through 25 June games, and he's also up to a .286/.380/.551 slash line for the campaign. He posted an excellent first half last season before his OPS and wOBA dropped by 320 and 123 points in the second half, respectively. All Lamb needs to do is avoid another late-season slide to post career-best marks across the board.
