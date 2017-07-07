Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves yard twice in loss

Lamb went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs during Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Lamb has provided elite numbers to this point with a .941 OPS with 20 homers, 67 RBI and 54 runs. The 26-year-old slugger doesn't have any obviously flaws to his approach at the plate, so he should be able to avoid the second-half slump that zapped his fantasy value down the stretch in 2016.

