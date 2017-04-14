Lamb is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

With southpaw Clayton Kershaw on the hill for the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks will go with a predominantly right-handed lineup. Lamb, a lefty, has gotten off to a decent start against left-handed pitching this season (3-for-12), but he'll take a seat anyway against Kershaw. Look for Lamb to draw back into the lineup Saturday against Kenta Maeda.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories