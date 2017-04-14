Lamb is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

With southpaw Clayton Kershaw on the hill for the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks will go with a predominantly right-handed lineup. Lamb, a lefty, has gotten off to a decent start against left-handed pitching this season (3-for-12), but he'll take a seat anyway against Kershaw. Look for Lamb to draw back into the lineup Saturday against Kenta Maeda.