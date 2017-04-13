Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Perfect at plate in Wednesday's loss
Lamb went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored in the Diamondbacks 6-2 loss to the Giants on Wednesday. He also stole his first base of the season.
Unfortunately for Lamb, no one was ever on base when he came to the plate, meaning that his prolific display at the plate was unfruitful in terms of putting runs on the board. That being said, this showing is becoming more of the norm for the 26-year-old corner infielder, as his batting average now sits at a hearty .342 while his OPS is a lofty 1.051. His strikeout rate is still high, but fantasy owners are likely ok with some swing-and-miss in his game as long as he continues to mash when he does make contact.
