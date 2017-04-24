Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Pounds out three hits Sunday
Lamb went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Lamb is still striking out in 30.1 percent of his plate appearances on the season, but he's still managed to reach base in all but one the games he's played and is now riding a seven-game hitting streak. As has been the case throughout his career, however, Lamb continues to the bulk of the damage against right-handers -- he's lit them up for a .360/.421/.680 line across 57 plate appearances.
