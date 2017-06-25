Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Receives rare day off Sunday
Lamb is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Lamb will receive a rare day off Sunday, sitting out for the first time since May 16. Daniel Descalso will draw the start at third base with Gregor Blanco shifting over to left field and Reymond Fuentes manning center field. Lamb should be back in the fold for Monday's series finale against the Phillies.
