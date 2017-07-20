Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Smacks two homers in win over Reds
Lamb went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in Thursday's win over the Reds.
He established a new career-high with the six RBI, and Lamb's now up to 76 RBI for the year, which puts him just 15 off his total from all of last season (91). Lamb continues to struggle in a major way against left-handed pitching -- he came into Thursday with a .139/.227/.329 line against lefties -- but he's so good against righties that it hardly matters for season-long players. The 26-year-old has been a top-five third baseman to this point.
