Chisholm, 19, is hitting .280/.333/.340 across 50 at-bats with Low-A Kane County this season.

After skipping out on the Arizona League and holding his own in the more advanced rookie-level Pioneer League during his first professional season, the Bahamanian shortstop rose to the top of the prospect heap in a barren Diamondbacks farm system entering 2017. Chisholm has thus far justified the aggressive promotion to full-season ball, but the strong batting average has been accompanied by a lot of ground balls and an elevated strikeout rate, suggesting that his slash line could take a hit once his BABIP begins to normalize a bit. At 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Chisholm's slight frame also makes it fair to question whether he'll be capable of providing any meaningful power as he matriculates to the higher levels of the minors, and scouts also harbor concerns about his average arm strength, which could eventually force a move to second base. There's still plenty of projectability with Chisholm, but he needs a lot to go right in his development over the next few years before he can be viewed as even an average regular if or when he hits the majors.