Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Not in Thursday's lineup
Mathis is out of Thursday's lineup against the Padres.
This will mark the fourth time over the last six games that Mathis hasn't started behind the plate, as he continues sharing time with Chris Iannetta at the spot. For the season, Mathis owns a dismal .161/.188/.290 line.
