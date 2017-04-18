Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Mathis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Padres.
Over the last seven games, Mathis has gone just 1-for-14 (.071) and struck out four times. He'll get the night off while Chris Iannetta starts behind the plate and hits eighth.
