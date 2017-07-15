Mathis went 1-for-3 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Braves.

Mathis has regularly served as Zack Greinke's personal catcher this season, but he received the call behind the dish for the first game out of the All-Star break even though Taijuan Walker was starting. Though his playing time has been sporadic most of the season, Mathis has been surprisingly productive at the plate over the last month, going 10-for-33 (.303 average) in 10 games. He's still batting .188 for the season, however, which is roughly in line with his .196 career mark.