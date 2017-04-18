Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Serving as team's primary catcher
Mathis went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 4-2 win over the Dodgers on Monday.
In an effort to extract better performances from their pitching staff, the Diamondbacks appear content to punt offense at the catching spot, as Mathis, who is regarded as one of the game's top pitch framers and regularly appears near the top of the league leaderboard in defensive runs saved among backstops, has been behind the plate in eight of the team's 14 games. The steady at-bats Mathis has been receiving might be enough to give him some appeal as a second catcher in NL-only formats, but fantasy owners should expect his batting average to float around the Mendoza Line all season.
