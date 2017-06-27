Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Steals first base since 2012
Mathis went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.
With at least one hit in four of his last five starts, Mathis has shown some signs of life at the plate, but his career .196/.253/.307 batting line should temper any enthusiasm about adding him in NL-only leagues. The stolen base is even more of an anomaly than the two hits he notched Monday; it was Mathis' first since June 23, 2012.
