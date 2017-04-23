Hazelbaker will lead off and man center field for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks are giving A.J. Pollock the day off to rest, so Hazelbaker will draw into the starting nine for just the third time all season. After opening the campaign with hits in each of his first six at-bats, Hazelbaker has fallen back to earth with a 1-for-10 mark in his subsequent at-bats, most of which have come in pinch-hitting situations.