Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Batting leadoff Sunday
Hazelbaker will lead off and man center field for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks are giving A.J. Pollock the day off to rest, so Hazelbaker will draw into the starting nine for just the third time all season. After opening the campaign with hits in each of his first six at-bats, Hazelbaker has fallen back to earth with a 1-for-10 mark in his subsequent at-bats, most of which have come in pinch-hitting situations.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Supplies three hits in blowout win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Named to Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Struggling to win role this spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Claimed by Diamondbacks•
-
Cardinals' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Smacks game-tying two-run blast in Saturday loss•
-
Cardinals' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...