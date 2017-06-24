Hazelbaker was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Hazelbaker has held his own in a limited role for the Diamondbacks this year, slashing .318/.412/.477 in 44 at-bats. He could be back with the big club later in the season, but he's unlikely to see any sort of consistent playing time with the Diamondbacks set in the outfield. A corresponding roster move should be announced Saturday.