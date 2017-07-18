Sherfy, 25, has compiled a 1.62 ERA to go with a 0.79 WHIP, 43:3 K:BB and 12 saves in 33.1 innings with Triple-A Reno this season.

As the statistics illustrate, Sherfy has been lights out as Reno's ninth-inning man this season, which recently earned him a spot on the Pacific Coast League All-Star team. Sherfy has flashed strikeout stuff throughout every stop in the minors, but the improved control he's shown in 2017 has perhaps accelerated his big-league timeline. Since he already possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, Sherfy is a strong bet to get his first taste of the majors as a September callup if he continues to excel at Reno over the next month and change.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast