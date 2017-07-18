Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Dominating in relief at Triple-A
Sherfy, 25, has compiled a 1.62 ERA to go with a 0.79 WHIP, 43:3 K:BB and 12 saves in 33.1 innings with Triple-A Reno this season.
As the statistics illustrate, Sherfy has been lights out as Reno's ninth-inning man this season, which recently earned him a spot on the Pacific Coast League All-Star team. Sherfy has flashed strikeout stuff throughout every stop in the minors, but the improved control he's shown in 2017 has perhaps accelerated his big-league timeline. Since he already possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, Sherfy is a strong bet to get his first taste of the majors as a September callup if he continues to excel at Reno over the next month and change.
