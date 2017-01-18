Diamondbacks' J.J. Hoover: Signs with Arizona
Hoover signed a minor league contract with Arizona on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training and could be worth up to $900,000 if he makes the team. Hoover had a disastrous end to his time in Cincinnati, posting a 13.50 ERA over 18.2 innings before being demoted to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old joins a D-Backs bullpen which allowed 311 earned runs in 2016, second most in the majors.
More News
-
Reds' J.J. Hoover: Will not return to Reds•
-
Reds' J.J. Hoover: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A Louisville•
-
Reds' J.J. Hoover: Optioned to Triple-A Louisville•
-
Reds' J.J. Hoover: Another disastrous outing Tuesday•
-
Reds' J.J. Hoover: Recalled to majors Tuesday•
-
Reds' J.J. Hoover: Optioned to Louisville•