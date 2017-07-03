Diamondbacks' Jorge De La Rosa: Earns ninth hold Sunday

De La Rosa gave up a base hit, but recorded the final out of the eighth inning to earn his ninth hold of the season in Sunday's 4-3 triumph over the Rockies.

De La Rosa's nine holds put him in a tie with Andrew Chafin for second on the team behind relief ace Archie Bradley (12). The 36-year-old's background as a starter and status as a left-hander make him a versatile weapon out of the bullpen for manager Torey Lovullo, but outside of NL-only leagues that count holds as a category, it will be difficult to wring much fantasy value out of De La Rosa.