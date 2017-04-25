De La Rosa surrendered solo homer and a base hit, but struck out two batters in the eighth inning to record his fourth hold of the season in Monday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

For the third time in four days, manager Torey Lovullo deployed the lefty out of the bullpen, though De La Rosa's outing didn't go as smoothly as the previous two. While Lovullo's decision to use De La Rosa late in a two-run game indicates the veteran has gained some trust at the back end of the bullpen, it doesn't appear that he'll be under consideration for the opening in the Diamondbacks rotation that was created earlier Monday by Shelby Miller (forearm) landing on the 10-day DL. Instead, look for the Diamondbacks to delve into their Triple-A ranks for a starter or turn to long reliever Archie Bradley when Miller's next turn comes up Friday against the Rockies.