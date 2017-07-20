Herrera (ankle) is out until early August with a sprained ankle, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.

Once the Diamondbacks' top international signee, Herrera has been hurt every season since he joined the organization in 2013. This season, the culprit has been an ankle sprain that has kept him out since June 12. Before the injury, the catching prospect was hitting .216 with 13 doubles for Low-A Kane County.