Diamondbacks' Josh Thole: Out at least four months
Thole underwent surgery this spring to repair a torn hamstring and won't be able to ramp up activities until at least early August, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports.
He was in camp on a minor-league deal with Arizona, but it seems unlikely that he will be able to play in a game this season. Thole expressed a desire to play in winter ball as a way to limit his time away from competition.
