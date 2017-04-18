Thole underwent surgery this spring to repair a torn hamstring and won't be able to ramp up activities until at least early August, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports.

He was in camp on a minor-league deal with Arizona, but it seems unlikely that he will be able to play in a game this season. Thole expressed a desire to play in winter ball as a way to limit his time away from competition.

