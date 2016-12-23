Graterol was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Following the loss of Welington Castillo, the Diamondbacks reloaded their depth at catcher Friday with the acquisition of Graterol. The 27-year-old spent the bulk of 2016 at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he slashed .300/.340/.370 over 227 at-bats. He may begin the season in the minors again given that the Diamondbacks have Chris Herrmann, Jeff Mathis, and Oscar Hernandez all vying for spots on the major league roster.