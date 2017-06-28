Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Called up Wednesday
Marte was promoted to the big leagues Wednesday, prior to Arizona's game against the Cardinals.
In an expected move, Marte earns the call-up with Nick Ahmed heading to the disabled list with a fracture in his hand. Marte should get some time in the infield during his stay with the Diamondbacks, but will play second fiddle to Brandon Drury and Chris Owings at both middle infield positions.
