Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Connects for second homer
Marte went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.
The long ball, a two-run shot off Ariel Hernandez in the ninth, was Marte's second in 16 games since he recall. Thursday's start was just Marte's second since the All-Star break, and with sporadic playing time, Marte's appeal is limited mostly to daily and NL-only formats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits first homer of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers walkoff single•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Called up Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Will move up to big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Showing increased pop at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Making case for promotion•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...