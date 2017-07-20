Marte went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

The long ball, a two-run shot off Ariel Hernandez in the ninth, was Marte's second in 16 games since he recall. Thursday's start was just Marte's second since the All-Star break, and with sporadic playing time, Marte's appeal is limited mostly to daily and NL-only formats.