Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers walkoff single
Marte went 2-for-4 with a walkoff RBI single in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.
Marte was making his second start with the Diamondbacks since his June 28 promotion and carried his weight in the eight hole, finishing as one of only two players on the team with multiple hits. Though he held down an impressive .338/.391/.514 slash line at Triple-A Reno prior to being called up, Marte is unlikely to see consistent at-bats unless one of the Diamondbacks' regular middle infielders (Chris Owings and Brandon Drury) succumbs to an injury.
