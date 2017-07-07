Marte went 1-for-2 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte's 440-foot blast to left field gave the Diamondbacks a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning, but closer Fernando Rodney was unable to finish off the job as the Dodgers were able to secure a series sweep. The slap-hitting Marte shouldn't be counted on for power production with any sort of regularity, but his speed, contact skills and ability to play multiple infield spots should afford him a few starts per week while he maintains a spot on the 25-man roster.