Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Will move up to big club
Marte will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Reserve shortstop Nick Ahmed was diagnosed with a small fracture in his right hand following Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, so it's expected that he'll be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest to clear a spot for Marte. After losing out on a roster spot with the Diamondbacks coming out of spring training, Marte has taken out his frustration on Pacific Coast League pitching, submitting a .338/.391/.514 line with six home runs and seven steals across 338 plate appearances. With Brandon Drury and Chris Owings locked in as the Diamondbacks' primary middle infielders, Marte won't have a direct path to an everyday role, but could still pick up a few starts per week due to the positional flexibility of the latter two players.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Called up Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Showing increased pop at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Making case for promotion•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Still in shortstop mix, but trailing•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hitless in return from illness•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...