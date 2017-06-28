Marte will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

Reserve shortstop Nick Ahmed was diagnosed with a small fracture in his right hand following Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, so it's expected that he'll be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest to clear a spot for Marte. After losing out on a roster spot with the Diamondbacks coming out of spring training, Marte has taken out his frustration on Pacific Coast League pitching, submitting a .338/.391/.514 line with six home runs and seven steals across 338 plate appearances. With Brandon Drury and Chris Owings locked in as the Diamondbacks' primary middle infielders, Marte won't have a direct path to an everyday role, but could still pick up a few starts per week due to the positional flexibility of the latter two players.