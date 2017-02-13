Jepsen signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.

After compiling a 2.33 ERA across 69.2 innings in 2015, Jepsen fell apart completely while splitting last season between the Twins and Rays. In addition to seeing his strikeout rate drop to 6.3 K/9, Jepsen served up a whopping 12 homers in 49.2 innings, which was the chief reason behind his bloated 5.98 ERA. Jepsen's prior success at the MLB level will at least give him an opportunity to audition for a bullpen gig with the Diamondbacks, but at 32 years old, he could already be past his expiration date.