Robinson signed a $2.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Despite standing 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Robinson is a burner, posting one of the fastest 60-yard dash times (6.3 seconds) in this July 2 signing class. In addition to his plus-plus speed, Robinson has the potential to offer plus power from the right side, which makes him one of the most appealing dynasty league prospects in this class. Hailing from the Bahamas, Robinson hasn't faced much high-end pitching, and there are concerns that he will have trouble making contact at an average clip as he moves up the organizational ladder. His size also has many evaluators concerned about how long he will remain a plus-plus runner. There is a lot of risk in the profile, but Robinson has as much fantasy upside as any player in this class.
