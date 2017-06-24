Basabe has two home runs and eight stolen bases in 12 attempts for Low-A Kane County.

Now in his first full season within the Diamondbacks' organization, the switch-hitting second baseman is struggling to find his way at the plate. He's struck out 54 times in 175 at-bats and has only walked 22 times, all while slashing .229/.318./337.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories