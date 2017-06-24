Diamondbacks' Luis Alejandro Basabe: Switch hitter not making contact at plate
Basabe has two home runs and eight stolen bases in 12 attempts for Low-A Kane County.
Now in his first full season within the Diamondbacks' organization, the switch-hitting second baseman is struggling to find his way at the plate. He's struck out 54 times in 175 at-bats and has only walked 22 times, all while slashing .229/.318./337.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Floundering at High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Traded to White Sox•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Promising start in High-A•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Intriguing combination of power and speed at Low-A•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Heating up in July•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Homer, triple Sunday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...