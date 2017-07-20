Diamondbacks' Matt Koch: Missed time this season with shoulder impingement
Koch missed more than two months earlier this season due to shoulder impingement, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.
Koch has now battled all the way back from the injury and is completely healthy, even earning a call-up to the big-league roster June 20 while Taijuan Walker is on the paternity list. It's not clear how much this injury has affected his play, but it could at least be a partial explanation as to why his ERA this year with Triple-A Reno has skyrocketed to 8.97 through 17.0 innings after he had an ERA of 2.00 in 18.0 innings with the Diamondbacks during 2016.
