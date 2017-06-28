Manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed has a small fracture in his right hand, but will undergo further tests.

Ahmed left Tuesday's game after he was hit by a pitch, and subsequent evaluations confirmed the difficult scenario. A trip to the disabled list appears to be on the horizon for the backup shortstop, meaning Daniel Descalso will assume that duty behind regular starter Chris Owings. Expect Ahmed to return sometime after the All-Star break, depending on what trainers deem to be the best course of recovery.