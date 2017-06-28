Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Diagnosed with small fracture
Manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed has a small fracture in his right hand, but will undergo further tests.
Ahmed left Tuesday's game after he was hit by a pitch, and subsequent evaluations confirmed the difficult scenario. A trip to the disabled list appears to be on the horizon for the backup shortstop, meaning Daniel Descalso will assume that duty behind regular starter Chris Owings. Expect Ahmed to return sometime after the All-Star break, depending on what trainers deem to be the best course of recovery.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Placed on disabled list Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Smacks first homer of June•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Goes hitless Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Delivers three hits in Thursday's win•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...