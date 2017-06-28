Ahmed exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals early after being hit by a pitch in the wrist/forearm area, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Ahmed was 0-for-3 at the plate before being removed from the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after being pelted by a 99 MPH fastball from Trevor Rosenthal. Ahmed will likely undergo testing Wednesday, at which point we'll receive word on the severity of his injury.

