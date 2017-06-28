Ahmed (hand) was officially put on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Ahmed suffered a small fracture in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's contest. It is unclear how much time the infielder will miss, but it's likely that he won't be ready to come back until after the All-Star break. In his place, the Diamondbacks called up Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno.

