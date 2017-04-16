Ahmed went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and four RBI in a 8-4 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Ahmed's three-run homer in the second inning gave the Diamondbacks a brief lead, but the Dodgers would even the score in the bottom half of the inning before ultimately pulling away later in the contest. The shortstop has historically brought more value at the field than at the dish, but he's off to a good start offensively to begin 2017, going 6-for-17 while appearing in seven games. Unfortunately for Ahmed, the team's primary shortstop, Chris Owings, has been hot in his own right to begin the season, so Ahmed doesn't have a clear path to everyday at-bats.