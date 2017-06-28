Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks
Ahmed (hand) had three pins placed in his hand Wednesday, and will miss 6-to-8 weeks.
This moved Ahmed's expected return date into mid-August after the infielder suffered a small fracture in his right hand during Tuesday's game. Ahmed was struck by a pitch and he will have an extended absence away from the field while he recovers. The team called up shortstop Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno to provide infield depth for the time being. There will likely be a clear timetable for his return by the end of the All-Star break.
