Ahmed (hand) had three pins placed in his hand Wednesday, and will miss 6-to-8 weeks.

This moved Ahmed's expected return date into mid-August after the infielder suffered a small fracture in his right hand during Tuesday's game. Ahmed was struck by a pitch and he will have an extended absence away from the field while he recovers. The team called up shortstop Ketel Marte from Triple-A Reno to provide infield depth for the time being. There will likely be a clear timetable for his return by the end of the All-Star break.