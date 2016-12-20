Arcia agreed to a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Padres became the latest team to dump Arcia, releasing him in November. He struck out at a 36 percent clip in 222 plate appearances between Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Miami and San Diego in 2016. Arcia flashed notable power from the left side of the plate earlier in his career and is still just 25, so he makes for a reasonable flier for the Diamondbacks, but it's hard to imagine he'll suddenly put it together.