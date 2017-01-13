Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Avoids arbitration
Corbin agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. Corbin is coming off a pretty terrible year in which he posted a 5.15 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 131:66 K:BB in 155.2 innings. He will compete with Shelby Miler, Archie Bradley and Braden Shipley for the final two spots in the big league rotation this spring.
