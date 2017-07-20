Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Beats Reds for seventh win
Corbin (7-9) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 7.1 innings in a win over the Reds on Thursday.
Called upon to replace Taijuan Walker (paternity) on Thursday, Corbin shined in Cincinnati, turning in his eighth straight start with three runs or fewer allowed. He got himself into trouble in the fourth, but Corbin escaped without allowing a run after loading the bases with nobody out. His season numbers are still unsightly, but Corbin's recent run of success has his stock trending upward ahead of an upcoming two-step (vs Braves, at Cardinals).
