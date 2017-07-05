Corbin (6-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

Corbin entered Tuesday's contest with a 4.76 ERA but was coming off of three consecutive quality starts. It was clear the 27-year-old didn't have his best stuff, as he was chased from the game in the fifth inning after allowing nine hitters to reach base in the opening 4.2 frames. Corbin held a shiny 2.29 ERA following his first five starts of the season, but he has struggled to regain that form over the past two months. He'll look to get back on track during his upcoming scheduled start against the Reds on Sunday.