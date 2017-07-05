Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Chased early by Dodgers on Tuesday
Corbin (6-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out eight.
Corbin entered Tuesday's contest with a 4.76 ERA but was coming off of three consecutive quality starts. It was clear the 27-year-old didn't have his best stuff, as he was chased from the game in the fifth inning after allowing nine hitters to reach base in the opening 4.2 frames. Corbin held a shiny 2.29 ERA following his first five starts of the season, but he has struggled to regain that form over the past two months. He'll look to get back on track during his upcoming scheduled start against the Reds on Sunday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough loss against Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Misses out on Coors Field start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Earns sixth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans eight Friars through just 5.2•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Blasted for six runs Friday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...