Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine Reds through six
Corbin (6-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine batters during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.
Corbin heads into the All-Star break in solid form. The lefty has surrendered three runs or fewer in each of his past six starts and sports a 4.71 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 8.4 K/9 and 4.25 FIP for the campaign. His numbers are inflated by a poor six-game stretch where he allowed 32 runs through just 31 innings, but otherwise, he's been a serviceable fantasy asset. Being selective with his opponents is an option, and this might prove to be a buy-low spot for Corbin.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Chased early by Dodgers on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough loss against Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Misses out on Coors Field start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Earns sixth win•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans eight Friars through just 5.2•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...