Corbin (6-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine batters during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

Corbin heads into the All-Star break in solid form. The lefty has surrendered three runs or fewer in each of his past six starts and sports a 4.71 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 8.4 K/9 and 4.25 FIP for the campaign. His numbers are inflated by a poor six-game stretch where he allowed 32 runs through just 31 innings, but otherwise, he's been a serviceable fantasy asset. Being selective with his opponents is an option, and this might prove to be a buy-low spot for Corbin.