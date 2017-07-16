Corbin (6-9) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Saturday.

Corbin allowed a home run and RBI double to Brandon Phillips to account for the only runs scored on him, and although he left with a one-run deficit, the offense came back to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts to lower his ERA from 5.38 to 4.66, and he's been a reliable fantasy option over the past month. He'll make his next start Friday against the Nationals.