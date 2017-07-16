Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no decision Saturday
Corbin (6-9) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings but received no decision on Saturday against the Braves.
Corbin allowed a homer and RBI double to Brandon Phillips to account for the only runs scored on him, and although he left with a one-run deficit, the offense came back to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts to lower his ERA from 5.38 to 4.66, and he's been a reliable fantasy option over the past month. He'll make his next start Friday against the Nationals.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans nine Reds through six•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Chased early by Dodgers on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Takes tough loss against Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Misses out on Coors Field start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Earns sixth win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...