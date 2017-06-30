Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Fans six in no-decision
Corbin allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Thursday's loss to St. Louis. He didn't factor into the decision.
The lefty has now allowed just eight earned runs through 24.1 innings over his past four starts, and his ERA and WHIP down to 4.76 and 1.51 for the year, respectively. Corbin owns the potential to be a serviceable fantasy asset, and his current run is encouraging, but it still isn't out of the question to be selective with his matchups -- especially at home. It's worth noting that he has a daunting road start on deck against the Dodgers.
