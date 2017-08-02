Corbin (8-10) lasted just three innings in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs, serving up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and a walk. He struck out three batters in the outing.

Corbin had started to regain trust from fantasy owners after submitting a 2.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts over his last eight starts, but much of that goodwill was squandered as he endured one of his rockiest outings of the campaign. He gave up a season-high three home runs in the start, including one to the opposing pitcher, Jon Lester. With Robbie Ray (concussion) on the 7-day disabled list and the Diamondbacks' top replacement starting option, Randall Delgado (elbow) also on the DL, Corbin isn't in danger of losing his rotation spot, but owners may want to be more judicious with when they keep the lefty active in future starts.